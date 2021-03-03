TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Brian Windsor sold 25,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,100 shares of company stock worth $17,425,956 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

