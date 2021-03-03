Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 109.6% in February

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the January 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THLLY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753. Thales has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $20.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

