The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $22,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 329,295 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,489 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

