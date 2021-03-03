The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s current price.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.06.

Shares of TSE BNS traded up C$0.34 on Wednesday, reaching C$76.98. 3,233,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,468. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

