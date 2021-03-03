The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Sargent Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,726 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 3.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 123,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 505,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 394,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 52,138 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,235.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 68,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 57,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

