The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.29. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $297.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.64.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.