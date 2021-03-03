The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Lessened by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,797 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises 3.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG remained flat at $$35.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. 28,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,115. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412 in the last quarter.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.