The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,115. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 229,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

