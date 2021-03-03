The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.65

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 9564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

