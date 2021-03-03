The Children’s Place (PLCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

