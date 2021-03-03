The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The Descartes Systems Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $64.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.