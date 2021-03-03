The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,656. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $64.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

