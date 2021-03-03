The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $75.01

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$75.01 and traded as low as C$73.14. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$73.58, with a volume of 118,981 shares traded.

DSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 134.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$78.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.