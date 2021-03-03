The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 792.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,044,000 after acquiring an additional 170,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $292.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $22,589,751. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

