The Force Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.00453261 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 68.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

