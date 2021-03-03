The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. 1,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,337. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
