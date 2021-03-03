The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

GUT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 1,000,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,866. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $198,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

