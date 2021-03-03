The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The Gap has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.52.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. ING Groep grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 1,558,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,417,000 after acquiring an additional 565,694 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Janus Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 57,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors now owns 136,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $0. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

