The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

The Gap (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPS. B. Riley reduced their price target on The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

GPS traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,061. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Gap by 14.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Gap by 75.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 668,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 288,059 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Gap by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

