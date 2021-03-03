The Graph Tops 1-Day Volume of $451.09 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $451.09 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00778875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00045062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

