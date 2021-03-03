The Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Green Organic Dutchman stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get The Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

About The Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.