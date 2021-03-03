The Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.
The Green Organic Dutchman stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
About The Green Organic Dutchman
