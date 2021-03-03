The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCKT. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCKT opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.65 million, a PE ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.