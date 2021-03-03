The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

Several brokerages have commented on HAIN. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,723 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,164,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 633,238 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 160.13 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

