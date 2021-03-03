The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 28th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of CUBA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 1,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,780. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

