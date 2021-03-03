The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $224,716,000. AJO LP raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.50. The stock had a trading volume of 121,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $277.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.61 and its 200-day moving average is $275.24.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

