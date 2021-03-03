The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

Shares of HD traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.06. 95,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,670. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

