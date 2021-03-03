The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

