The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Kroger by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Kroger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

