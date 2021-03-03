The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. The Kroger comprises 4.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in The Kroger by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 258,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,975,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

