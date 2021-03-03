The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Down 45.5% in February

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.24% of The LGL Group worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

