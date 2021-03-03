The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $161.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $166.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Middleby by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.