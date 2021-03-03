The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of The Middleby worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Middleby by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in The Middleby by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Get The Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $161.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.51. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.