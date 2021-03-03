The Middleby Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Middleby in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MIDD. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $161.87 on Wednesday. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $166.31. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Middleby by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,671,000 after acquiring an additional 130,949 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Middleby by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,839 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,742,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

