The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

The Mosaic stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 58,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,276. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

