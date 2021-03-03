The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 4.6% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,585,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.28. 309,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.71. The stock has a market cap of $303.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

