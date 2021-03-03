The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) Shares Gap Up to $170.60

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.60 ($2.23), but opened at GBX 179.20 ($2.34). The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) shares last traded at GBX 175.38 ($2.29), with a volume of 299,208 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.27. The stock has a market cap of £816.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.62.

About The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

