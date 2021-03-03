The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $127.27

The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 127.27 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 178.39 ($2.33). The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) shares last traded at GBX 170.60 ($2.23), with a volume of 383,248 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £799.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.27.

The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

