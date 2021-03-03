The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $221.05 million and $247.18 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00033485 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 192.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,266,194 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

