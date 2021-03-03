The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells $23,482,618.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE JOE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

