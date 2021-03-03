The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,664 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $34,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after acquiring an additional 157,815 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

