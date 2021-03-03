The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Down 12.8%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) fell 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $691.00 and last traded at $695.93. 1,859,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 806,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $797.91.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $768.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $820.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $705.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 238.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,963.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,437,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,648 shares of company stock valued at $159,211,605. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

