The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

