The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 3.8% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $36,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.84. The company had a trading volume of 121,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460,278. The firm has a market cap of $353.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.54.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.