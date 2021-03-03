The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,436,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $194.55. 119,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,460,278. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company has a market cap of $353.16 billion, a PE ratio of -121.97, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.