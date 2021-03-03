The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $230.00 at Citigroup

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $194.84. The stock had a trading volume of 121,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460,278. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.21 and a 200 day moving average of $151.54. The stock has a market cap of $353.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

