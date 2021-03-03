The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Weir Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

