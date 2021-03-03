The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEGRY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 2,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

