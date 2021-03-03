THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 12.4% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $68,448.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007248 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.