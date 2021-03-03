Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lowered by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $455.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.95 and a 200 day moving average of $465.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $180.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

