Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 3,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,897,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $6.55 on Wednesday, reaching $455.56. The stock had a trading volume of 37,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.